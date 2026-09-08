Algorithmic Pricing: Comparing US and Korean Antitrust Regulation

By: Lee Berger, John J. Kavanagh, Weisiyu Jiang, David Brunfeld, Junyeun Cho & Dohyung Kwon (Steptoe)
Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.
yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.
By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.
Δ
In this contribution to Steptoe’s StepAhead Antitrust & Competition blog, authors Lee Berger, John J. Kavanagh, Weisiyu Jiang & David Brunfeld (Steptoe) and Junyeun Cho & Dohyung Kwon (Bae, Kim & Lee LLC) explain how antitrust risks are evolving as competitors increasingly share information through intermediaries, benchmarking platforms and algorithmic pricing tools. They compare US and Korean approaches, noting that technology does not shield companies from traditional antitrust principles.
The authors examine how direct exchanges of competitively sensitive information have long attracted antitrust scrutiny. They highlight Korea’s 2020 reforms and the KFTC’s first enforcement action under the new rules, which involved major banks exchanging granular loan data. The case underscores regulators’ concern that information sharing can reduce uncertainty between competitors and weaken competitive pressure.
The analysis then turns to third-party intermediaries and AI-driven pricing. The US Agri Stats case shows how benchmarking services can facilitate coordination by distributing detailed competitor data, while the RealPage litigation illustrates the emerging risks of algorithms that recommend prices using non-public competitor information. The authors note that important questions remain unresolved, particularly over when algorithmic pricing crosses the line into unlawful coordination.
The authors conclude that the key issue is not how information is transmitted, but whether it enables competitors to coordinate rather than compete independently. Companies should therefore scrutinize the source, sensitivity, frequency and granularity of data used in information-sharing arrangements and pricing algorithms, particularly where non-public competitor information is involved…
CONTINUE READING…
General Mills, Mars Accuse Major Sugar Producers of Price-Fixing
Sep 8, 2026 by
CPI
Amazon Seeks to Exclude Big Sellers From Automatic £2.7 Billion UK Class Action
Sep 8, 2026 by
CPI
Tamarack, Headwater Agree to C$10 Billion Canadian Energy Merger
Sep 8, 2026 by
CPI
Google Overhauls European Search to Comply With EU Competition Rules
Sep 8, 2026 by
CPI
MMG Faces EU Antitrust Warning Over Anglo American Nickel Deal
Sep 8, 2026 by
CPI
Antitrust Chronicle® – State Attorneys General
Aug 27, 2026 by
CPI
CPI Talks… with Jonathan Skrmetti, Attorney General of Tennessee
Aug 27, 2026 by
Jonathan Skrmetti
What the Live Nation Jury Instructions Tell Us About California’s Unfair Competition Law
Aug 27, 2026 by
Henry Hauser, Brent Nakamura, Ashley Kaplan, Brian Wang & Cari Jeffries
From Backroom Deals to Public Scrutiny: The Tunney Act’s Past, Present, and Future
Aug 27, 2026 by
Christina M. Black & Ashley A. Locke
Understanding the Fragility of Economic Concentration Through the Principles of Ecology
Aug 27, 2026 by
Alexandra Spring