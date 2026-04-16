Amazon Fails to Secure Early Victory in California Antitrust Case Over Pricing Practices

Amazon has been denied an early legal victory in a high-stakes antitrust case in California, as a state court ruled that key factual disputes must be resolved before the case can proceed.

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The decision, issued Wednesday by the California Superior Court in San Francisco County, centers on Amazon’s “featured offer” policy—an internal system that determines which sellers’ products are highlighted most prominently on its platform. According to Bloomberg, the court found that there were too many unresolved factual disagreements about whether the policy promotes competition or suppresses it.

At the heart of the dispute is whether Amazon used its platform power to pressure third-party sellers into offering lower prices than those available on competing websites. Per Bloomberg, the court said Amazon had not conclusively demonstrated that it avoided entering into prohibited pricing agreements with sellers in exchange for increased visibility and sales opportunities.

Regulators argue that such practices could limit competition by discouraging sellers from offering lower prices elsewhere, effectively consolidating pricing control within Amazon’s ecosystem. According to Bloomberg, the court’s ruling means the case will move forward, allowing these claims to be examined more thoroughly.

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The case also draws on broader allegations from the Federal Trade Commission, which has accused Amazon of employing a range of anti-competitive tactics to boost profits. Among the most controversial claims is the use of a proprietary pricing tool known as “Project Nessie.”

The FTC alleges that Amazon created a “secret algorithm internally code named ‘Project Nessie’ to identify specific products for which it predicts other online stores will follow Amazon’s price increases … Amazon used Project Nessie to extract more than a billion dollars directly from Americans’ pocketbooks,” the agency said.

According to Bloomberg, regulators claim that this algorithm contributed to higher prices across the market, costing U.S. households more than $1 billion.

Amazon has pushed back strongly against these allegations. The company previously said the FTC “grossly mischaracterizes” the pricing tool and noted that it stopped using the system several years ago. Amazon added that the tool was “used to try to stop our price matching from resulting in unusual outcomes where prices became so low that they were unsustainable.”

Source: Bloomberg