Apartment Giants AvalonBay, Equity Weigh $50 Billion Merger

A new wave of merger activity sweeping corporate America may soon extend into the US apartment market, where two of the country’s largest residential landlords are weighing what could become one of the most consequential real estate deals in recent memory. AvalonBay Communities and Equity Residential, the two largest apartment real estate investment trusts by market capitalization, are exploring a possible combination, according to Bloomberg. The discussions were first reported late Wednesday by Ryan Gould, Dinesh Nair and David Carnevali.