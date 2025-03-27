Appeals Court Rejects Apple’s Attempt to Join Google Antitrust Case

Apple’s bid to intervene in the high-profile federal antitrust case against Google has been rejected by the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, reaffirming an earlier decision by US District Court Judge Amit Mehta. The ruling effectively blocks Apple from taking a formal role in the remedies phase of the case, which could impact its lucrative search agreement with Google.

According to The Verge, Apple had sought a limited role in the proceedings but was denied in February. The company then appealed, arguing that its interests were directly tied to the outcome of the case. However, the court sided with the original ruling, stating that Apple had waited too long to file its motion—submitting it on December 23, 2023, for a trial that began in 2020.

As a result, Apple will have to rely on external briefings rather than direct participation to express its concerns, The Verge reports. The exclusivity deal in question allows Google to remain the default search engine on Apple devices, a partnership reportedly worth $18 billion in 2021 and $20 billion in 2022.

One of Apple’s key concerns, as noted in its December motion, was preserving its ability to “reach other arrangements with Google.” However, per The Verge, the Justice Department recently modified its proposed final judgment to allow Google to continue paying Apple for services unrelated to search.

The antitrust case against Google has been a landmark legal battle, with the Department of Justice successfully proving that the tech giant holds an illegal monopoly over search and digital advertising. The next phase of the case will determine remedies, with proposals that could include forcing Google to divest from its Chrome browser and adjust its Android business operations.

Source: The Verge