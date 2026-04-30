Apple Challenges Indian Competition Regulator Over Financial Data Demand in Antitrust Case

Apple has accused India’s competition regulator of overstepping its authority by pressing the U.S. technology company to hand over financial records in an antitrust investigation tied to the iPhone apps market, according to Reuters. The dispute marks an intensifying legal battle between Apple and Indian authorities as the company contests both the investigation and the legal framework used to determine potential penalties.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

In a non-public court filing dated April 24 and reviewed by Reuters on Thursday, Apple argued that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) should not be seeking its financial details while a separate legal challenge over India’s penalty calculation law remains unresolved. Per Reuters, Apple has warned that the case could expose it to penalties of as much as $38 billion.

The CCI has been requesting Apple’s financial information since 2024 after investigators concluded the company had abused its dominant market position. Financial disclosures are typically used by regulators to determine the size of any penalties, according to Reuters. Apple, however, has resisted those requests, maintaining that because it is challenging the validity of India’s antitrust penalty framework in a New Delhi court, the regulator should pause further action until the legal issue is settled.

Read more: Apple Blocked from Halting App Store Fee Changes in Ongoing Epic Legal Fight

Tensions escalated earlier this month when the CCI issued Apple an ultimatum to submit its financial information and set a final hearing in the matter for May 21, per Reuters. In response, Apple asked the Delhi High Court to intervene urgently and halt the proceedings.

In its filing, Apple said, “commission’s decision to schedule a final hearing represents an escalation in its efforts to usurp the Hon’ble Court’s authority,” according to Reuters. The company also requested that the court hear the matter on May 15.

The filing came after an April order from the CCI, in which the regulator said Apple had “been afforded adequate opportunities to file” its objections to the investigation report and had also “not submitted the requisite financial information,” according to Reuters.

The Indian investigation is one of several antitrust challenges Apple is facing worldwide. India has become an increasingly important market for the company, where iPhones now account for 9% of smartphone market share, up from 4% two years ago, according to Counterpoint Research, per Reuters.

Source: Reuters