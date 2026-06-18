Apple Opens iPhone App Ecosystem in Brazil Following Antitrust Agreement

Apple will allow alternative app marketplaces and non-Apple payment options on iPhones in Brazil, marking one of the company’s most significant concessions to competition regulators in Latin America.

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The changes come after an agreement with Brazil’s antitrust authority, CADE, which has been investigating Apple’s control over app distribution and payment systems on iOS. Under the new framework, developers in Brazil will be able to distribute apps through third-party marketplaces and offer payment methods outside Apple’s own in-app purchase system.

According to TechCrunch, Apple said the Brazilian rollout will include safeguards for apps distributed outside the App Store, including a notarization process, authorization requirements for alternative app marketplaces, and measures intended to reduce fraud and protect younger users. The company also updated its developer terms in Brazil and plans to apply a 5% Core Technology Commission fee structure to certain app distribution methods.

The move follows years of scrutiny from regulators who have argued that Apple exercises excessive control over how software is distributed and monetized on its mobile devices. Brazil’s case began after complaints about restrictions on app distribution and in-app payment processing, ultimately leading to negotiations between Apple and CADE.

Related: Italy Opens Antitrust Probe Into Apple Over Cloud Services Access

Competition authorities around the world have increasingly challenged the business practices of major technology platforms, particularly those operating closed digital ecosystems. Apple has already implemented similar changes in other markets, including Europe and Japan, in response to regulatory requirements aimed at increasing competition among app stores and payment providers.

For developers, the Brazilian changes could create new channels for reaching customers and processing transactions. For consumers, the introduction of competing app marketplaces may provide additional ways to discover and download software beyond Apple’s traditional App Store model.

Apple said it will continue to maintain security protections for users as the new rules take effect. The company has previously stated that opening iOS to third-party app stores and external payment systems introduces additional privacy and security challenges, while regulators have argued that greater competition can expand choice and reduce barriers for developers.

Source: TechCrunch