Apple Reaches Deal With Taiwan Regulator to Reduce App Store Fees

Apple has reduced its standard App Store commission in Taiwan from 30% to 26% following an antitrust investigation by the government’s competition regulator, according to a report by PPC Land.

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The new rate took effect Oct. 31 and applies to paid applications and in-app purchases made through Apple’s iOS and iPadOS App Store in Taiwan. The adjustment follows discussions with Taiwan’s Fair Trade Commission, which accepted Apple’s voluntary commitment and suspended its investigation into the company’s commission structure.

The regulator had been examining whether Apple’s fees and contractual restrictions violated Taiwan’s Fair Trade Act, according to PPC Land, citing reports from Taiwan’s Central News Agency and Economic Daily News. The commission did not determine that Apple had violated competition law and retains the authority to reopen the investigation if the company fails to comply with its commitments.

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Under the revised structure, developers subject to the standard commission will retain 74% of eligible transaction revenue, compared with 70% previously. That represents an approximately 5.7% increase in developers’ proceeds per transaction and a 13.3% reduction in Apple’s commission on those sales, according to calculations reported by PPC Land.

Developers enrolled in Apple’s Small Business Program and qualifying subscriptions beyond their first year will continue to benefit from the existing 15% commission rate. The reduction applies automatically to eligible transactions through Taiwan’s App Store, regardless of the developer’s location.

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Apple announced the change Oct. 29, two days before implementation, and said developers would not need to immediately accept revised contractual terms to receive the lower rate, PPC Land reported.

The move follows similar adjustments to Apple’s App Store fees in other markets amid regulatory scrutiny. Apple reduced its standard commission in mainland China to 25% in March 2026, while revised arrangements in Japan, Brazil and the European Union have introduced different commission and payment-processing structures, according to PPC Land.

Unlike regulatory changes in some other jurisdictions, Taiwan’s agreement does not introduce alternative app distribution or payment systems. The adjustment applies to Apple’s existing App Store payment framework.

Apple has not disclosed the total commission revenue generated by its Taiwan App Store operations, and the agreement does not require developers to reduce consumer prices in response to the lower fees, according to PPC Land.