Athletics Leaders Call for Congressional Help on Antitrust and NIL Rules

Representatives from the Power Four conferences—the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, and SEC—spent extensive time meeting with members of Congress, discussing a range of pressing issues from federal antitrust protection to the future status of college athletes. Per SBJ, the talks focused on standardizing rules related to name, image, and likeness (NIL) compensation, managing the transfer portal, and addressing the question of whether student-athletes should be classified as employees.

The meetings followed closely on the heels of a federal judge’s final hearing on a proposed $2.8 billion settlement in a class-action antitrust lawsuit. Louisville Athletic Director Josh Heird emphasized the financial stakes involved, stating, “We’re going to ante up and pay $2.8 billion in back damages. We’re going to find a way to fund this $20.5 million revenue sharing. And so with that, in order to get to that goal line, now we need some help from our elected officials.”

High-profile figures such as Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian, Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl, and Vanderbilt women’s basketball coach Shea Ralph joined the effort, reinforcing the unified message from college athletics’ top tiers. According to SBJ, despite no immediate legislative outcomes, many participants left the Capitol optimistic about the tone and substance of the discussions.

ESPN’s Heather Dinich described the lobbying event as a “strong showing of unity from the NCAA’s largest and wealthiest conferences,” underscoring its significance. ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips called the moment “seminal,” noting the need for sustainable solutions in what he described as a “modernization of college sports.” He stressed the urgency of adapting to the shifting landscape, stating, “Times have changed.”

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey echoed that sentiment, highlighting the confluence of the legal settlement, a new Congress, and long-standing planning as key reasons for the coordinated push. “We’ve educated, I think, effectively members of the House and Senate, and we need to keep pushing,” Sankey said, emphasizing the importance of presenting a united front.

Source: SBJ