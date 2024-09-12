Australia Targets Big Tech with New Fines for Misinformation

In a bid to combat the spread of online misinformation, the Australian government has announced proposed legislation that could impose fines of up to 5% of global revenue on internet platforms that fail to curb harmful content, according to Reuters. This move aligns with a global effort to regulate tech giants and is likely to stir debate among free speech advocates.

According to Reuters, Australia’s new bill mandates that tech platforms develop and enforce codes of conduct to prevent the dissemination of dangerous misinformation. These codes must receive approval from a designated regulator, which will establish its own standards if platforms fall short, leading to potential fines for non-compliance. The legislation specifically targets misinformation that threatens election integrity, public health, safety or critical infrastructure and emergency services.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland highlighted the urgency of the issue in a statement, as reported by Reuters: “Misinformation and disinformation pose a serious threat to the safety and wellbeing of Australians, as well as to our democracy, society, and economy. Doing nothing and allowing this problem to fester is not an option.”

The bill is part of a broader crackdown on foreign tech platforms that Australian leaders argue undermine national sovereignty. This legislation comes ahead of a federal election scheduled within the next year. Reuters notes that recent controversies involving major platforms, such as Meta’s threat to block professional news content and X’s reduction of content moderation, have intensified calls for regulation.

The bill follows criticism of an earlier version introduced in 2023, which faced backlash for potentially giving the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) excessive power over determining misinformation. According to Reuters, the revised bill addresses these concerns by clarifying that the ACMA will not have the authority to mandate the removal of specific posts or user accounts. It also protects professional news, artistic, and religious content, excluding government-authorized content. The ACMA has welcomed the proposed legislation, viewing it as a step towards formalizing its role in regulating misinformation on digital platforms.

Approximately 80% of Australians support measures to tackle misinformation, as reported by the Australian Media Literacy Alliance. However, reactions to the new bill remain mixed. Meta, which has a significant user base in Australia, declined to comment, while the Digital Industry Group Inc (DIGI), a member organization including Meta, stated that the new regulations reinforce an updated anti-misinformation code but left several questions unanswered. X did not immediately respond to requests for comment.