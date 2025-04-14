Australian Competition Watchdog Greenlights Qube’s Terminal Acquisition

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has announced it will not oppose Qube Holdings Limited’s planned acquisition of Melbourne International RoRo & Auto Terminal Pty Ltd (MIRRAT), after securing a legally binding commitment aimed at preserving competition in key port operations.

Per a statement from the ACCC, the undertaking—enforceable by the courts—addresses potential anti-competitive risks by prohibiting Qube, along with its subsidiary Australian Amalgamated Terminals Pty Ltd (AAT) and MIRRAT, from discriminating against competing downstream service providers operating at Webb Dock West in the Port of Melbourne.

The commitment also places additional obligations on AAT regarding its terminal operations in Port Kembla, New South Wales; Fisherman Islands, Queensland; and Appleton Dock in Melbourne. According to a statement, the new terms will supersede existing undertakings previously in place for both AAT and MIRRAT.

MIRRAT currently manages the automotive roll-on roll-off terminal at Webb Dock West, a critical gateway for vehicle imports in Victoria. Qube’s acquisition of the terminal would consolidate its position in the automotive logistics chain, granting it control over automotive shipping operations at the Port of Melbourne.

Read more: Australia’s Major Supermarkets Face Scrutiny Over Profit Margins Amid Rising Prices

Qube, through AAT, already operates major automotive terminals at the Port of Brisbane and Port Kembla, as well as a general cargo terminal at Appleton Dock. The company is recognized as Australia’s leading provider of import and export logistics services, with activities spanning terminal operations, stevedoring, processing, and vehicle delivery.

The ACCC’s review focused heavily on how the proposed deal might affect downstream markets, particularly in areas such as stevedoring and pre-delivery inspection (PDI) services. A key concern, per the ACCC’s statement, was that the acquisition could enable Qube to act in ways that disadvantage rival service providers.

The Commission also scrutinized the broader implications of Qube’s growing presence on Australia’s east coast, noting that its control of all three major automotive terminals could potentially enable discriminatory behavior harmful to competition.

Concerns were further raised about Qube’s potential access to commercially sensitive information from competitors, obtained through AAT and MIRRAT in their roles as terminal operators. To address these issues, the ACCC required safeguards that limit how such information can be accessed or used.

Source: ACCC