Big Tech Braces for Potential Changes Under a Second Trump Presidency

With Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential race, the tech world is now left to speculate how his second term will shape critical issues affecting the industry. From the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) to antitrust battles, tech giants like Google, Facebook, and others face an uncertain future. As Trump’s administration approaches, industry insiders are keeping a close eye on his potential policies regarding mergers and acquisitions, immigration and his ongoing legal challenges against major tech firms.

One notable aspect of Trump’s second term is his promise to form a unique cabinet, one that could include influential figures from the business world. According to Business Insider, Elon Musk, the outspoken CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is expected to play a key role in advising Trump. Musk, who has long supported the president, was even praised by Trump during his election-night speech. The president hailed Musk as “an amazing guy” and expressed admiration for his space ventures, further solidifying the bond between the two.

However, beyond personal connections, Trump’s administration is expected to take a hard stance on regulatory issues that have significant ramifications for the tech industry. As per Business Insider, the president has previously voiced sharp criticisms of companies like Google, accusing the search giant of bias and alleging that it had unfairly suppressed positive news about his campaign. Trump’s feud with Google escalated in 2024 when he suggested that the Department of Justice might prosecute the company for what he deemed “illegal behavior.” These comments have raised concerns that Trump’s second term could see even more aggressive regulatory actions aimed at reigning in Big Tech’s growing influence.

In addition to antitrust actions, another area of concern for tech companies is immigration policy. According to Business Insider, Trump’s stance on H-1B visas—a critical source of talent for many Silicon Valley companies—could have a profound impact on the tech workforce. With a hiring frenzy underway, especially in AI sectors, many tech companies rely on these visas to fill key positions. A crackdown on the H-1B visa program could result in staffing shortages, hindering the growth of the industry.

Moreover, Trump has a history of using the legal system as a tool to challenge his political opponents, and experts fear that his second term could see more of the same. While the Justice Department traditionally operates independently, Trump has repeatedly suggested it could be used to pursue his personal vendettas against those he perceives as adversaries, including figures like Mark Zuckerberg. During his campaign, Trump threatened to imprison “election fraudsters,” with Zuckerberg mentioned as one of the potential targets. It remains unclear how far Trump will go in carrying out these threats, but it adds another layer of unpredictability for the tech sector.

