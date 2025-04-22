Binance Advises Governments on Crypto Rules and Digital Asset Reserves

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is now quietly helping multiple governments develop their own crypto regulations and digital asset reserve strategies, according to the Financial Times. The company’s efforts come as countries increasingly seek guidance on how to navigate the complex world of blockchain and digital currencies.

Richard Teng, who became Binance’s CEO in 2023 following a leadership shake-up, revealed that the firm is playing an active role in assisting several national governments with policy development. Though he did not name specific countries, Teng said that Binance has been approached by many seeking to create regulatory frameworks for the crypto industry.

The growing interest from governments comes in the wake of the United States’ more supportive stance on crypto during the Trump administration. The U.S. began pushing for a regulatory structure for digital assets and announced plans for a strategic bitcoin reserve—moves that have prompted other nations to follow suit. Teng remarked that the U.S. is “way ahead on that front,” per the Financial Times.

Binance’s new advisory role is part of a broader effort to rebuild its reputation after a high-profile legal case in the U.S. In late 2023, the company admitted to charges related to money laundering and violations of international sanctions. The case resulted in over $4.3 billion in penalties and led to the resignation of founder and then-CEO Changpeng Zhao, who later served a four-month prison sentence.

The U.S. also imposed a five-year compliance monitoring program on Binance, managed by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, to ensure the company adheres to regulatory standards. Since then, Binance has made compliance a central focus. Teng said nearly a quarter of its 6,000-strong workforce is now dedicated to compliance roles, and the company continues to invest heavily in this area.

Meanwhile, Binance continues to face scrutiny elsewhere. French regulators are intensifying investigations into whether the exchange breached European anti-money laundering and terrorism financing laws between 2019 and 2024. Binance has denied the allegations and vowed to “vigorously fight any charges made against it,” as reported by the Financial Times.

Despite these challenges, Binance is pushing ahead with efforts to shape the future of crypto policy globally. Teng confirmed that the firm has also been approached by sovereign wealth funds and governments interested in establishing national cryptocurrency reserves. This follows recent announcements from Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan that they are receiving guidance from Zhao on crypto regulations and blockchain implementation.

As crypto becomes more embedded in global finance, the rules governing it are evolving. Rory Doyle, head of financial crime policy at the compliance tech firm Fenergo, pointed out that anti-money laundering standards are increasingly being applied to the crypto sector. “Crypto is becoming more mainstream and firms are making money from legitimate business,” Doyle said, noting that compliance is becoming a business necessity.

Even as regulatory frameworks take shape, the crypto market has shown signs of volatility. After bitcoin peaked at $108,000 following Trump’s election win last November, its value has since dipped by 10% in 2025. The decline reflects broader investor uncertainty over Trump’s economic agenda, particularly fears surrounding new tariffs and risk-off sentiment in the markets.

Still, Binance’s pivot toward policy consulting and regulatory engagement marks a notable shift for a company once known for resisting oversight.

Source: The Financial Times