Bipartisan Bill Seeks to Ban Chinese AI Software from US Government Devices

A new bipartisan bill aimed at banning China’s DeepSeek artificial intelligence (AI) software from government devices is being introduced in Congress, citing concerns over national security risks. According to CNBC, US Representatives Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) and Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) are spearheading the effort, arguing that DeepSeek’s technology poses a significant espionage threat.

Per US CNBC, LaHood emphasized the urgency of the issue, warning about the potential risks of Chinese-controlled AI technology in the U.S. market. “The technology race with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is not one the United States can afford to lose,” LaHood stated, stressing that DeepSeek’s generative AI system could collect and store user data for unknown purposes by Chinese authorities.

DeepSeek, which was founded in 2023, gained widespread attention in the U.S. last month for reportedly delivering superior AI capabilities at a fraction of the cost of American competitors. These developments briefly led to a decline in U.S. tech stocks, reflecting concerns about China’s advancements in artificial intelligence. However, as CNBC reports, some industry experts remain skeptical, arguing that the true cost of DeepSeek’s development has yet to be fully analyzed.

Concerns over the AI firm’s operations intensified following an analysis by Ivan Tsarynny, CEO of Feroot Security, a company specializing in data protection and cybersecurity. His findings, first published by The Associated Press, indicated that DeepSeek’s chatbot application contained hidden code capable of transmitting user login information to China Mobile, a state-owned telecom company that is currently banned from operating in the U.S.

Gottheimer reinforced the security concerns, stating, “Under no circumstances can we allow a CCP company to obtain sensitive government or personal data.”

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, DeepSeek did not respond to requests for comment regarding the allegations. Meanwhile, cybersecurity experts, including Tsarynny, have warned about the potential surveillance risks associated with the AI company. “It’s mindboggling that we are unknowingly allowing China to survey Americans and we’re doing nothing about it,” Tsarynny told the AP. “It’s hard to believe that something like this was accidental.”

The legislation underscores growing tensions between the U.S. and China in the tech sector, particularly concerning artificial intelligence and data security. If passed, the bill would prevent DeepSeek’s software from being used on government devices, aligning with broader efforts to curb foreign technology that could compromise national security.

Source: CNBC