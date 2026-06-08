California’s New AV Rules Open Door to Heavy-Duty Deployment While Imposing Significant New Compliance Obligations

By: Sarah Wilson, John Mizerak, Micah Telegen & Conor Kane (Covington & Burling(Inside Tech)
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In this Inside Global Tech blog post, authors Sarah Wilson, John Mizerak, Micah Telegen & Conor Kane discuss California’s newly finalized autonomous vehicle regulations, which establish the state’s first framework for testing and deploying heavy-duty autonomous vehicles while significantly expanding oversight of the broader AV industry. Adopted by the California DMV in April 2026, the rules introduce stricter permitting, safety, reporting, and enforcement requirements, opening California’s market to autonomous trucking operations for the first time.
A central feature of the new framework is the requirement that manufacturers submit detailed “safety cases” demonstrating how their autonomous driving systems address a wide range of safety concerns. The DMV is granted substantial authority to evaluate these submissions, approve or deny permits, and revoke authorizations if vehicles are deemed to present an unreasonable safety risk. The regulations also establish extensive testing and mileage thresholds before commercial deployment is permitted.
The rules impose additional operational requirements, including specific vehicle design features, procedures for emergency responder interactions, and new mechanisms allowing local authorities to temporarily restrict AV operations through emergency geofencing measures. Manufacturers must also obtain permit modifications for various operational or technical changes, creating additional compliance obligations throughout the vehicle lifecycle.
Finally, the authors highlight expanded enforcement and reporting obligations, including mandatory responses to law-enforcement notices, enhanced incident and performance reporting, and ongoing compliance with federal safety requirements. While the regulations provide long-sought clarity for the AV industry and create new opportunities for autonomous trucking, they are already facing political opposition and potential legal challenges that could influence the future direction of autonomous vehicle regulation in California and beyond…
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