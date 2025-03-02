Canada Launches Investigation into X’s Use of Personal Data for AI Training

Canada’s privacy watchdog has officially launched an investigation into X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, to determine whether it has violated privacy laws by using Canadians’ personal data to train artificial intelligence (AI) models. According to Reuters,, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada announced the probe after receiving a formal complaint.

The investigation will specifically focus on X’s compliance with federal privacy regulations, particularly concerning the collection, use, and disclosure of personal information belonging to Canadian users. The privacy office did not elaborate on the details of the complaint, leaving the specifics of the concern under wraps.

Per Reuters, the investigation follows a formal request from Brian Masse, a member of the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP). Masse had previously written to the privacy commissioner this week urging an inquiry into how X manages Canadians’ data. In response to the announcement, Masse expressed satisfaction, noting the importance of transparency in the digital age.

“I’m pleased to see the privacy commissioner agree to launch an investigation into X’s use of Canadians’ data,” Masse said in a statement. “Transparency and sunlight are crucial at a time when algorithms could be manipulated to spread misinformation,” he added.

This investigation occurs amid rising tensions between Canada and the United States over trade issues, border security concerns, and a digital services tax that targets major U.S. technology companies. The probe into X adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing disputes.

Earlier on Thursday, former U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican goods starting March 4, citing the ongoing flow of deadly drugs into the United States from those countries.

Elon Musk, who purchased Twitter in 2022 and rebranded it as X, has long been a polarizing figure in the tech world. In addition to his role at X, Musk is the CEO of electric vehicle company Tesla and the founder of AI startup xAI. Following Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, the platform integrated xAI’s Grok chatbot, which is now available to users.

According to Reuters, the investigation into X’s handling of personal data will likely draw attention to the broader issues of data privacy and the growing influence of AI technologies in shaping public discourse.

Source: Reuters