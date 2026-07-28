Cartel, Courts, and Currency: Inside South Africa’s Longest-Running Bank Collusion Case

By: Matthew Freer, Astra Christodoulou & Natasha Reib (African Antitrust/Primerio)
Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.
yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.
By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.
Δ
In this piece for the African Antitrust blog, authors Matthew Freer, Astra Christodoulou & Natasha Reib share insights from the Constitutional Court of South Africa’s June 30, 2026 judgment in a decade-long dispute concerning allegations that up to 18 local and international banks participated in a Single Overarching Conspiracy (SOC) to manipulate the USD/ZAR exchange rate between 2007 and 2013. The case concerned alleged violations of section 4(1)(b) of the Competition Act, which prohibits restrictive horizontal practices including price fixing, market allocation, and collusive tendering.
The authors examine the procedural battles surrounding the Commission’s referral, including whether additional respondents could be joined after the initial referral. The Constitutional Court confirmed that neither the Competition Act nor the Tribunal Rules creates an absolute bar to post-referral joinder and that the Commission need not begin an entirely new complaint whenever another respondent is identified. The Court also clarified that allegations of an SOC must contain sufficient material facts to establish a prima facie case that each respondent intentionally participated in the alleged conspiracy.
The judgment also addressed the Competition Tribunal’s jurisdiction over foreign banks. While the Commission argued that any effect within South Africa was sufficient to establish jurisdiction, the Court declined to revisit the Competition Appeal Court’s earlier interpretation requiring adequate connecting factors between foreign respondents and South Africa. The principles of res judicata and peremption prevented the Commission from reopening an issue that had already been finally decided, reinforcing the importance of legal certainty and finality in competition proceedings.
The Constitutional Court’s ruling did not determine whether the banks actually participated in the alleged SOC, but it establishes important procedural guidance for future competition cases. The authors conclude that the judgment provides a framework for how SOC allegations should be investigated and pleaded, how exceptions should be assessed, how jurisdiction over foreign firms should be established, and when additional respondents may be joined after referral…
CONTINUE READING…
Golden Globes Lawsuit Puts Media Acquisitions and Antitrust Concerns in the Spotlight
Jul 28, 2026 by
CPI
UK Lawsuit Against xAI Highlights Growing Pressure Over AI-Generated Deepfakes
Jul 28, 2026 by
CPI
Google Faces New Wave of Private Antitrust Claims After EU Digital Markets Act Fine
Jul 28, 2026 by
CPI
Shein Faces Fresh FTC Review as US Regulators Tighten Oversight of E-Commerce
Jul 28, 2026 by
CPI
German Cartel Office Fines Maxxis, Two Tire Distributors Over Illegal Pricing Practices
Jul 28, 2026 by
CPI
Antitrust Chronicle® – Antitrust Compliance
Jul 20, 2026 by
CPI
Your Antitrust Compliance Program: A Strong Voice in Your Defense
Jul 20, 2026 by
Joe Murphy
Antitrust Compliance for the AI Pricing Era
Jul 20, 2026 by
Alejandra Uria & Andre Geverola
Race to Report: Antitrust Leniency in the Whistleblower Era
Jul 20, 2026 by
Brian R. Faerstein & Nicole H. Sprinzen
Antitrust-By-Design: Competition Compliance in Digital Markets
Jul 20, 2026 by
Marcos Drummond Malvar, Gabriela Costa Carvalho Forsman & Luciana Mendes