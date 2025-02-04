China Launches Probe Into Google Over Alleged Monopoly Violations

China has announced an antitrust investigation into Google, citing alleged violations of the country’s anti-monopoly laws. According to CNBC, the probe will be conducted by China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) and follows the country’s recent decision to impose new tariffs on select U.S. goods.

The investigation, as per CNBC, was confirmed through an official statement translated by Google. While details about specific allegations remain unclear, the move signals China’s growing scrutiny of major U.S. tech firms.

Trade Tariffs and Tech Scrutiny

The announcement comes as China escalates trade measures against the U.S. Beijing’s finance ministry recently declared that it would impose a 15% tariff on American coal and liquefied natural gas imports starting February 10. Additionally, duties on U.S. crude oil, farm equipment, and specific automobiles will increase by 10%.

Despite Google ceasing its internet search services in China in 2010, the company still operates in limited capacities, including assisting Chinese businesses with international advertising on its platforms.

Potential Outcomes and Global Regulatory Pressure

According to CNBC, the investigation could ultimately conclude without penalties for Google. However, the company is already under scrutiny in multiple countries, including the U.S. and the U.K.

Last August, Google lost a lawsuit filed by the U.S. government, which accused it of monopolizing the general search market by erecting strong barriers to entry. In November, the Department of Justice pushed for the company to divest its Chrome browser and argued against its ability to enter exclusionary agreements with firms like Apple and Samsung.

Meanwhile, the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority is also examining Google’s market influence to determine whether it holds “strategic market status” under the country’s new competition law.

Source: CNBC