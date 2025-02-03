Epic and Google Clash Over App Store Monopoly Claims in Ongoing Legal Battle

The legal fight between Epic Games and Google continues as the two tech giants battle over alleged monopolistic practices in the Android app distribution and payment ecosystem. According to Reuters, Epic Games initially filed a lawsuit in 2020, accusing Google of unfairly controlling how consumers access apps and complete transactions within them. A jury in San Francisco sided with Epic in 2023, concluding that Google had engaged in anti-competitive behavior that stifled competition.

Per Reuters, U.S. District Judge James Donato took significant action in October by ordering Google to implement measures to restore competition. His mandate included allowing users to download rival app stores directly from the Google Play Store and making Play’s app catalog accessible to competitors. However, the ruling is currently on hold as the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals reviews Google’s challenge to the decision.

Google has pushed back against Donato’s order, arguing that the Play Store operates in a competitive landscape against Apple’s App Store. The company also took issue with Epic’s argument during the trial that Apple and Google do not compete in app distribution and in-app payments. Additionally, Google contends that Donato overstepped his authority by issuing a nationwide order affecting all users and developers rather than limiting the scope to Epic’s claims. According to Reuters, Google claimed the ruling essentially turned the judge into “a central planner responsible for product design.”

Epic, on the other hand, remains firm in its stance, urging the appellate court to reject Google’s arguments. The game developer has accused Google of engaging in a “years-long strategy to suppress competition among app stores and payment solutions.” In a statement, Epic emphasized its commitment to ensuring that the jury’s verdict and the court’s injunction remain intact, holding Google accountable for what it deems anti-competitive conduct.

Several influential entities have weighed in on the dispute. According to Reuters, Microsoft has filed a brief supporting Epic, while the U.S. Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission have also backed the company’s position. The 9th Circuit is expected to issue its ruling later this year, though the case could ultimately reach the U.S. Supreme Court depending on the outcome.

Source: Reuters