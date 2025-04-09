China Reaffirms Legal Conditions for TikTok Deal Amid US Deadline Extension

China reiterated on Wednesday that any agreement involving TikTok must conform to domestic legal requirements, in response to recent developments surrounding U.S. efforts to force a sale of the popular social media platform’s American operations.

The statement follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision last week to extend the deadline for TikTok’s U.S. divestiture by 75 days. According to Reuters, this extension came after negotiations to restructure TikTok’s U.S. assets reportedly stalled, amid growing political and economic tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Beijing has voiced firm opposition to what it perceives as coercive tactics. As per Reuters, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce condemned actions that “ignore the laws of the market economy, plunder by force, and damage the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises,” in a statement posted on the ministry’s website. The spokesperson emphasized that any proposed business arrangement involving TikTok must adhere to Chinese law, particularly with respect to the export of technology, which is subject to government review and approval.

The core of the dispute centers on TikTok’s proprietary algorithm, which drives the platform’s content recommendations. Chinese authorities consider the algorithm integral to ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company. Per Reuters, the technology falls under export control measures implemented by China in 2020, meaning that any transfer of such technology abroad—whether through sale, licensing, or partnership—requires official sanction.

The added scrutiny comes amid broader U.S.-China trade friction, with Washington previously citing national security concerns as a basis for its pressure campaign on TikTok. Beijing, however, appears unwilling to accept any resolution that bypasses its export control framework.

Source: Reuters