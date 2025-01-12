China Tightens Oversight on Online Platforms and Livestream E-Commerce

China’s top market regulatory body, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), has announced its intentions to tighten oversight of online platforms and livestream e-commerce. This move comes as part of a larger initiative aimed at fostering fair competition and providing better protection for smaller businesses, according to ChinaDaily.

At a press briefing on Friday, Shu Wei, deputy head of the SAMR, revealed that the government plans to introduce more stringent measures to enhance the transparency of platform regulations, reduce the operational costs for merchants, and address the growing concerns within the e-commerce ecosystem. The goal, as outlined by the regulator, is to ensure a more balanced and healthier market environment.

Shu emphasized that SAMR is committed to improving existing regulatory frameworks to combat the abuse of platform rules that hinder fair competition. Such actions are intended to protect the interests of both merchants and consumers. “We will improve regulatory frameworks and address the abuse of platform rules that disrupt fair competition and harm the rights of merchants and consumers,” he stated, as per ChinaDaily.

Additionally, the SAMR aims to focus its efforts on combating deceptive marketing practices within the livestream e-commerce sector, an area that has seen significant growth but also raised concerns over consumer protection. The regulator’s crackdown is expected to target dishonest tactics that may mislead consumers or disadvantage smaller businesses.

Source: ChinaDaily