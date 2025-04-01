China’s State-Owned Automakers in Advanced Merger Talks

Two of China’s largest state-owned automakers, Dongfeng Motor and Changan Automobile, are engaged in advanced discussions to merge their operations, a move that could significantly reshape the country’s automotive landscape.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the two companies have already informed their foreign partners, Ford and Nissan, about their intentions. The proposed merger aligns with Beijing’s broader strategy of consolidating its sprawling car sector to create more competitive and efficient entities.

Per New York Times, Dongfeng and Changan, despite being relatively unknown outside of China, are among the country’s most significant automobile manufacturers. Each company produces a substantial number of vehicles under their own brands as well as through joint ventures with international automakers.

Their combined annual output stands at approximately five million vehicles, surpassing Ford Motor’s global production and closely rivaling that of General Motors and Stellantis, the parent company of Fiat, Chrysler, and Peugeot.

Related: Honda and Nissan Face Challenges in China Amid Potential Merger

The potential merger would create a powerhouse in both civilian and military vehicle manufacturing. While the deal is expected to enhance the companies’ scale and competitiveness, it also raises questions about its impact on their existing partnerships with American and Japanese car manufacturers.

Ford and Nissan, both of which have longstanding joint ventures with the Chinese automakers, could face strategic and operational challenges if the merger proceeds.

This development reflects China’s ongoing efforts to streamline its vast state-owned enterprises, particularly in the automotive industry, where fierce competition and the transition to electric vehicles are pushing companies to seek greater efficiency. According to The New York Times, the discussions between Dongfeng and Changan have been extensive, though no final agreement has been reached.

Source: The New York Times