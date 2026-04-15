Chocolate Giant Ferrero Drawn into EU Competition Investigation

Italian confectionery giant Ferrero has been raided by European Commission officials as part of an ongoing antitrust investigation, the company confirmed this week, according to Euractiv.
Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.
yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.
By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.
Δ
A spokesperson for Ferrero said on Wednesday that the company had been subjected to “on-site inspections” conducted by Commission authorities at its offices. The representative did not disclose specific details regarding the exact locations or timing of the inspections, per Euractiv.
The development follows earlier reports that EU regulators carried out unannounced checks at two sites linked to a major chocolate and confectionery producer operating within the bloc. According to Euractiv, Ferrero later confirmed that it was the company involved in those inspections.
Ferrero, known globally for products such as Nutella, was founded in Alba, Italy, and is owned by Giovanni Ferrero, though its corporate headquarters are currently based in Luxembourg.
“The company is fully cooperating and providing the information requested,” Ferrero told Bloomberg, reiterating its willingness to assist authorities during the investigation, according to Euractiv.
Related: EU Antitrust Authorities Conduct Surprise Raids on Chocolate Company
The European Commission had announced earlier this week that it conducted surprise inspections at the premises of a company active in the chocolate sector across two EU member states. These inspections are linked to suspicions of potential violations of EU competition rules, per Euractiv.
At the center of the probe are concerns over practices that may restrict the free movement of goods within the EU’s single market. Regulators are particularly examining whether companies engaged in so-called territorial supply constraints, which can prevent products from being traded freely across borders within the bloc, according to Euractiv.
The Commission emphasized that such inspections are a preliminary step in antitrust investigations and do not imply any wrongdoing by the companies involved. It also noted that there is no fixed timeline for concluding these inquiries, as their duration varies depending on the specifics of each case, per Euractiv.
Source: Euractiv
Deutsche Telekom Weighs Mega Merger With T-Mobile US to Form Global Telecom Leader
Apr 22, 2026 by
CPI
Bank Regulators Want to Rewrite the Rules on Money Laundering Enforcement
Apr 22, 2026 by
CPI
RTL Wins Unconditional EU Approval for Sky Deutschland Acquisition
Apr 22, 2026 by
CPI
Anthropic Seeks Court Victory in AI Copyright Dispute Over Song Lyrics
Apr 22, 2026 by
CPI
NFL Defends Streaming Strategy Amid Federal Scrutiny Over Costs and Access
Apr 22, 2026 by
CPI
Antitrust Chronicle® – Competitor Collaborations
Mar 26, 2026 by
CPI
Between Scylla and Charybdis – Navigating Transatlantic Antitrust Currents
Mar 26, 2026 by
Tilman Kuhn & Niklas Brüggemann
Cartel Enforcement Moves Into the Labor Market: Trends and Implications
Mar 26, 2026 by
Andreas Kafetzopoulos & Caroline Janssens
Rethinking Buy-Side Antitrust “Group Boycotts”
Mar 26, 2026 by
Craig Falls & Brendan McGuire
Positive Collaborations: The Tools Available to Competition Authorities to Encourage Beneficial Interactions Between Competitors
Mar 26, 2026 by
Rona Bar-Isaac & Thomas Withers