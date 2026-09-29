Colombia: SIC Opens Consultation on Identity Verification Systems

By: Carolina Pardo, Angelica Navarro Acevedo & Carlos Arboleda

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In this note for Baker McKenzie’s Connect on Tech blog authors Carolina Pardo, Angelica Navarro Acevedo & Carlos Arboleda offer a brief look at a public consultation launched by Colombia’s Superintendence of Industry and Commerce (SIC) on identity verification mechanisms and personal data processing. The consultation supports regulations under Law 2573 of 2026, which seeks to protect individuals from negative credit bureau reports resulting from identity theft, particularly involving telecommunications operators and financial institutions.

Law 2573 requires covered entities and others conducting similar activities to implement sufficient and reasonable digital security measures to verify individuals’ identities and the authenticity of documents used to obtain financial or credit products and services. The SIC, Financial Superintendence of Colombia and Ministry of Information and Communications Technologies are tasked with developing protocols for handling suspected identity theft reports and establishing appropriate identification mechanisms, tools and methodologies.

The SIC’s consultation seeks input on available identity verification technologies, including their effectiveness, accuracy, reliability, data protection implications and potential risks to individuals’ rights. It also invites comments on regulatory models, technical standards, international practices and implementation costs. The consultation ran from 8 to 25 September 2026, with working sessions scheduled for October, publication of a proposed protocol on 2 November and issuance of the regulations on 20 November 2026…

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