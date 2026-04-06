Congress Eyes Unified Pirate Site-Blocking Bill After Supreme Court Copyright Decision
A landmark Supreme Court decision has shifted the ground beneath the entire U.S. copyright enforcement system, and lawmakers are moving fast to respond. The ruling, in Cox Communications v. Sony Music, et. al., which let internet service providers off the hook for the piracy activities of their customers, has created fresh urgency on Capitol Hill for legislation that would force those same providers to block access to foreign pirate sites entirely.