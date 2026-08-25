Court of Appeals Hears Oral Argument on FCC’s Extension of LUC to Joint Fundraising Committees and Political Party Ad Buys – While FCC Moves to Resolve Appeals of the Same Decision – Where Do These Actions Leave Broadcasters?

By: David Oxenford (Broadcast Law Blog)

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In this blog entry, author David Oxenford (Broadcast Law Blog) shares his comments on the ongoing legal uncertainty surrounding the FCC’s guidance on Lowest Unit Charges (LUC) for political advertising. The FCC Media Bureau’s March Public Notice stated that broadcasters must provide LUC not only to candidate and campaign committee advertisements, but also to joint fundraising committees and political party advertisements authorized by candidates. With the September 4 start of the LUC window approaching, a challenge to that guidance before the Fourth Circuit could have significant implications for broadcasters.

Oxenford notes that the Fourth Circuit oral argument focused largely on procedural questions, including whether the court could review the Media Bureau’s action before the full FCC had ruled on an application for review. Two judges appeared skeptical of the FCC’s position that the appeal was premature. Meanwhile, the FCC indicated that it did not expect the full Commission to rule before September 4, raising the possibility that the existing guidance could remain in effect during the upcoming election advertising window.

The FCC Media Bureau has since rejected a petition from the Television Bureau of Advertising seeking reconsideration or clarification of the Public Notice. The petition argued that the Communications Act requires LUC only for candidates and does not extend the requirement to joint fundraising committees or political parties. It also raised concerns about how the guidance affects other political broadcasting obligations and whether forcing broadcasters to provide discounted rates could raise First and Fifth Amendment issues. The Bureau largely declined to address these substantive arguments, maintaining that the Public Notice merely restated existing law and practice.

Oxenford concludes that broadcasters should closely monitor developments as the September 4 LUC window approaches. The FCC appears poised to take further action that could cause the Fourth Circuit case to be dismissed, potentially delaying definitive judicial review until after the election. At the same time, the recent Supreme Court decision permitting greater coordination between candidates and political parties could substantially increase the number of political advertisers seeking LUC. Broadcasters therefore face continuing uncertainty over which political spending qualifies for discounted rates and should consult counsel as the FCC and courts determine the issue…

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