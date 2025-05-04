DHL Dismisses Rival’s Allegations of Anti-Competitive Behavior

The chief executive of DHL has rejected recent allegations made by a smaller competitor, calling them unfounded and lacking substance. The remarks were delivered during DHL’s annual shareholder meeting on Friday, where the company addressed a formal complaint lodged by Deutsche Versand Services GmbH.

According to Reuters, Deutsche Versand Services has accused DHL of exploiting its dominant role in the letter delivery market. The smaller firm claims DHL engages in unfair practices, including providing bulk advertising mail services at prices below regulatory thresholds, an approach they argue undermines fair competition.

In response, DHL CEO Tobias Meyer said the claims “were without any merit,” firmly denying the accusations brought forward. Per Reuters, Meyer made the comments while speaking to shareholders, signaling that DHL would not be altering its operations in light of the complaint.

The dispute underscores ongoing tensions in Germany’s postal and logistics sector, where established players like DHL face increasing scrutiny over their market behavior. Regulatory frameworks governing postal pricing are designed to prevent monopolistic practices, but interpretations of these rules often spark disagreements between competitors.

Source: Reuters