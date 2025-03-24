DOJ Antitrust Division to Skip ABA Spring Events After Lawsuit Over Foreign Aid Payments

The Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced that its political leadership will not take part in any events hosted by the American Bar Association (ABA) this spring. This decision follows a legal dispute in which the ABA sued the Trump Administration over its withholding of foreign aid payments, according to a statement from the DOJ.

The move marks a notable shift in the DOJ’s relationship with the ABA, which has been a key platform for legal discussions and events, especially regarding antitrust issues. Per a statement, the decision was made in light of the ongoing legal proceedings, reflecting the DOJ’s stance on the matter.

The ABA’s lawsuit centers on the Trump Administration’s decision to block certain foreign aid funds, a move that led the legal association to take action in the courts. The withdrawal of the DOJ Antitrust Division from ABA-sponsored events underscores the significant tension that has developed between the two entities in response to this legal challenge.

Source: Global Competition Review