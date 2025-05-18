Elton John Slams UK Government’s AI Copyright Plan as ‘Theft’

Music icon Elton John has launched a scathing attack on the British government’s proposal to loosen copyright laws for artificial intelligence development, warning that such a move would harm young artists and amount to “committing theft,” according to Reuters.

The controversial policy would allow AI developers to train their models on any content to which they have legal access, including creative works such as music, writing, and art — unless the creator explicitly opts out. Critics argue that this approach risks undermining the rights of artists by effectively allowing their work to be exploited without guaranteed compensation.

Per Reuters, John — who has sold more than 300 million records over his six-decade career — accused the government of betraying the creative community. He warned that allowing big tech companies to use copyrighted material without permission could have devastating consequences for the next generation of talent. “The danger is for young artists, they haven’t got the resources to keep checking or fight big tech,” he said in an interview with the BBC.

John also criticized the fundamental disconnect between artificial intelligence and human creativity. “A machine … doesn’t have a soul, doesn’t have a heart, it doesn’t have human feeling, it doesn’t have passion,” he said, emphasizing the unique emotional value that human creators bring to their work.

Related: Trump Removes Copyright and Library of Congress Leaders After AI Policy Rift

The UK government, under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has stated that its goal is to position Britain as a global leader in AI innovation. According to Reuters, officials claim they are still consulting with stakeholders and will not finalize any legislation unless it demonstrably benefits both the tech and creative sectors. The government pledged to release a comprehensive economic impact analysis before moving forward.

However, many of the biggest names in British music — including Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and others — have joined John in opposing the plan. They argue it could make it even more difficult for emerging artists to sustain a living, particularly as traditional revenue streams are already under pressure.

The UK’s creative industries have long been a standout economic force, employing thousands across film, theatre, publishing, advertising, and music. But the current debate reflects a growing global tension between technological advancement and artistic rights — one that is becoming increasingly urgent as AI continues to evolve.

John, a longtime supporter of the Labour Party, said he would continue to advocate for young creatives. “It’s criminal and I feel incredibly betrayed,” he added.

Source: Reuters