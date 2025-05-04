EU Antitrust Ruling on UniCredit’s Banco BPM Takeover Expected by Early June

European Union competition regulators are expected to make a decision on UniCredit’s proposed acquisition of fellow Italian bank Banco BPM by June 4, according to a filing published on the European Commission’s official website.

The transaction, which would merge two of Italy’s major banking institutions, is undergoing a preliminary assessment by the EU’s antitrust authority. As per Reuters, the Commission may either grant approval during this initial phase—with or without requiring concessions—or initiate a more in-depth probe lasting up to four months should significant competition concerns arise.

The Italian government has already intervened in the process by invoking its so-called “golden power,” a mechanism that allows the state to impose specific conditions on deals deemed critical to national interests. According to Reuters, this move underscores the strategic importance Rome places on maintaining oversight over sensitive sectors such as finance.

Related: UBS, Nomura, and UniCredit Fail to Overturn EU Antitrust Fines in Bond Trading Cartel Case

The merger, if approved, would reshape Italy’s banking landscape and could have broader implications for financial stability and market competition across the eurozone. Regulators will likely scrutinize the deal’s impact on lending markets, consumer choice, and systemic risk.

A final decision from the EU competition authority is expected on or before June 4, barring any extension or deeper investigation.

Source: Reuters