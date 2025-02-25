EU Court Rules Google’s Actions Against Enel App Were an Abuse of Market Power

The European Union’s top court has determined that Alphabet-owned Google abused its market dominance by preventing an e-mobility app developed by Enel from accessing its Android Auto platform. According to Reuters, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) sided with Italy’s antitrust authority, which had fined Google in 2021 for blocking the JuicePass app.

Per a Reuters report, the Italian competition watchdog had imposed a penalty of 102 million euros ($106.7 million) on Google, citing its refusal to allow JuicePass access to Android Auto. The software enables drivers to navigate with maps and communicate while driving. Google, however, had justified its actions by pointing to security concerns and the lack of a specific template for integrating JuicePass into its platform.

The dispute reached the Italian Council of State, which sought clarification from the CJEU. The ruling established that a dominant market player refusing interoperability with another company’s app—thereby enhancing its own competitive edge—could constitute abusive conduct. However, the court also noted that if no suitable template exists and allowing access would compromise platform security, the refusal may be justified. In such cases, the dominant company must develop a template within a reasonable timeframe.

Google has since addressed the issue, making the necessary features available. A spokesperson for the company stated, per Reuters, that Google had launched the requested feature but noted that, at the time of Enel’s request, it was relevant to only 0.04% of vehicles in Italy. The company emphasized its commitment to prioritizing features based on overall user demand rather than individual business requests.

While the ruling is final and cannot be appealed, the Italian Council of State will now reassess Google’s appeal in light of the CJEU’s decision.

Source: Reuters