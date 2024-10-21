EU Partners with Venture Capital Firms to Boost Tech Investment Amid Global Competition

The European Union (EU) announced on Monday that it has teamed up with leading venture capital firms from across the region to increase investments in technological innovation. This new initiative, known as the “Trusted Investors Network,” is a key part of the EU’s strategy to strengthen its position in the global tech race, where it has been increasingly overshadowed by the United States and China.

According to a statement from the EU, a total of 71 investors with over €90 billion ($98 billion) in assets under management have committed to this initiative. These funds will be directed towards Europe’s deep-tech sector, which includes fields like artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and advanced manufacturing.

The Trusted Investors Network aligns with recent recommendations from a report published by Mario Draghi, former president of the European Central Bank. In the report, Draghi emphasized that the EU must accelerate its investment efforts to remain competitive in critical technologies. “By joining forces with venture capital, we are responding to the urgent challenges laid out in the Draghi report that call for bold action to ensure Europe’s competitiveness in critical technologies,” said EU Commissioner Iliana Ivanova in a statement.

Per Reuters, this partnership is seen as an essential step for Europe to secure its foothold in industries that are increasingly dominated by American and Chinese firms, particularly in artificial intelligence and tech innovation. Data from July shows that AI deals helped push U.S. venture capital funding to its highest levels in two years, a sign of the robust investment landscape across the Atlantic.

The EU’s push to intensify investment comes amid growing concerns that Europe could lose its edge in developing key technologies. The collaboration with venture capital firms reflects a concerted effort to attract more funding into the sector, providing European tech companies with the financial resources they need to innovate and compete on the world stage.

Source: Reuters