European Commission Clears Telecom Deals in Italy and Spain

The European Commission has approved two telecommunications transactions involving operations in Italy and Spain, concluding that neither deal poses a threat to competition within the European market.

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In one decision, the Commission authorized the acquisition of joint control over Telecom Italia Sparkle S.p.A. by Italy’s Ministry of Economy and Finance and Retelit S.p.A. The deal primarily concerns infrastructure such as cable landing stations, which serve as key connection points between submarine internet cables and terrestrial networks, as well as associated backhaul services that transport data inland. According to The Brussels Times, these elements are critical for maintaining international data connectivity.

The Commission determined that the transaction would have only a limited effect on competition. Per The Brussels Times, regulators found that the companies’ combined market presence would remain “moderate” in overlapping areas, while “several viable alternative providers” would continue to operate in the market. Authorities also concluded that the newly structured entity would lack both the ability and the incentive to exclude competing backhaul service providers.

Related: Poste Italiane Launches 10.8 Billion Euro Bid for Telecom Italia

In a separate ruling, the Commission approved a second deal involving Orange S.A. of France, allowing the company to take sole control of MasOrange, S.L. in Spain. This transaction focuses largely on Spain’s mobile and fixed telecommunications sectors.

Regulators again found no grounds for concern. According to The Brussels Times, the Commission noted that the deal would have a limited impact on the overall market structure. As a result, the case was reviewed under the EU’s simplified merger procedure, which is typically reserved for transactions unlikely to raise competition issues.

Source: The Brussels Times