EU’s Future Tech Chief Eyes AI Boost to Counter Global Rivals

Henna Virkkunen, Europe’s nominee for tech sovereignty and security, has outlined an ambitious agenda aimed at strengthening the EU’s position in artificial intelligence (AI) and “disruptive” battlefield technologies, according to MSN. In written responses to the European Parliament, Virkkunen detailed her plans to tackle the EU’s growing “productivity gap” with major global competitors like China and the United States.

One of her central proposals is the creation of an AI and Cloud Development Act. This legislation would target the EU’s lagging adoption of AI and cloud computing technologies. As Virkkunen noted, only 8% of European businesses currently use AI, and only a third of EU companies are leveraging cloud technologies. These figures, she pointed out, underscore Europe’s need to bridge the technological divide. “The data centre footprint in Europe is one-third of that in the US,” she wrote.

The proposed Act would focus on several key areas: developing energy-efficient technologies, making large-scale, “first-of-a-kind” investments, and enhancing cybersecurity measures. Standards for the Single Market and the security of supply chains are also central to the proposal.

Virkkunen’s plans come amid heightened calls for Europe to catch up in AI development. Nvidia’s CEO echoed these concerns during a visit to Denmark this week, where the company launched a new supercomputing facility. Per MSN, the Nvidia chief emphasized that Europe must speed up its AI progress to remain competitive globally.

In addition to her focus on technology, Virkkunen also addressed social concerns, particularly the protection of minors in the digital space. She pointed to ongoing investigations into platforms like TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram, which have come under scrutiny for their “addictive designs” and “dark patterns” that target young users. “These investigations need to be vigorously pursued,” Virkkunen stressed, highlighting her intent to regulate social media platforms that negatively impact children and adolescents.

The European Commission already opened an investigation in May into Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, over concerns about child safety. Meta, for its part, has stated that it already provides several tools aimed at protecting younger users online. However, Virkkunen’s commitment signals a broader push for more stringent protections.

Virkkunen is also expected to play a key role in the development of the European Defence Union, a critical pillar in the EU’s security strategy, particularly in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine. The European Commission has, for the first time, included a Defence Commissioner, highlighting the bloc’s focus on bolstering its military capabilities near its eastern borders.

Virkkunen has underscored the importance of funding “disruptive” technologies, which she believes can transform both civilian and military sectors. However, she cautioned that small “deep tech” companies often remain underfunded, despite their potential to make significant impacts. “Small deep tech companies can bring real disruptive effect to the battlefield,” she said, emphasizing the need for greater investment in these technologies.

The European Parliament will hold hearings in November for the next Commission team to discuss their roles and potential conflicts of interest. Parliament approval is necessary for all nominees to assume their positions, making these hearings a critical step in shaping Europe’s future tech and defense strategies.

