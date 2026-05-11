Fed Survey Finds Increased Worries About AI’s Impact on Financial Stability

Artificial intelligence may be exciting private-equity investors and investment bankers, but other financial-market participants increasingly see it as a risk to overall financial stability. According to the Federal Reserve’s latest Financial Stability Report, 50% of surveyed participants cited AI as a salient risk to the financial system, up from 30% in the fall of 2025. Private credit saw an even bigger jump, from 22% to 50%, due in part to AI’s threat to software companies, which make up a significant share of private credit borrowers.