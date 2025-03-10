Fortnite Returns to iPhones in Brazil Following Antitrust Ruling Against Apple

Epic Games has announced that Fortnite will return to iPhones and iOS devices in Brazil starting in July 2025, following a significant antitrust ruling against Apple. This decision comes after Brazil’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) declared Apple’s anti-steering policies illegal, thereby allowing developers to direct users to alternative payment methods.

The official Fortnite Brazil account on X (formerly Twitter) shared the news, stating: “Fortnite will return to iOS devices in the country via the Epic Games Store in July, following the CADE victory in court against Apple.”

This development aligns with Epic Games’ ongoing efforts to expand its presence on iOS platforms. Previously, in August 2024, Fortnite became available on iPhones within the European Union, facilitated by the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which mandates that tech giants allow third-party app stores on their platforms.

Brazilian iPhone and iPad users can anticipate downloading the Epic Games Store to access Fortnite and other titles starting in July. This move signifies a broader trend toward increased competition and alternative app distribution methods on iOS devices.

Source: 9TO5Mac