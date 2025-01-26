Freshfields Expands US Presence with High-Profile Hires from Government and Rival Firms

Freshfields, a prestigious law firm founded in London, is solidifying its position in the U.S. legal market with a string of strategic hires, including former government officials and experienced attorneys from rival firms. These moves reflect the firm’s determination to strengthen its foothold in a competitive legal landscape, according to Reuters.

One of the latest additions to Freshfields’ roster is Erik Gerding, who recently concluded his tenure as director of the corporation finance division at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) at the end of 2024. Gerding will join the firm as a corporate partner based in its Silicon Valley office, leveraging his regulatory expertise to serve clients in securities, governance, and corporate matters.

Ethan Klingsberg, Freshfields’ co-head of U.S. corporate and M&A, highlighted the importance of Gerding’s experience, stating that his background at the SEC will enable the firm to better address issues that are critical to its clients. Per Reuters, Klingsberg noted the firm’s focus on offering high-end regulatory, corporate, and litigation advice while seizing opportunities to onboard exceptional talent.

This latest hire follows a broader trend among top law firms in the U.S., which have been quick to recruit senior government lawyers as the transition between presidential administrations creates opportunities for fresh talent. After the 2024 election, when Democratic President Joe Biden lost to Republican Donald Trump, Freshfields added several prominent figures to its ranks. In December, the firm brought on Melissa Hodgman, a veteran of the SEC’s enforcement division who served briefly as acting director in 2021. Similarly, in November, the firm hired Austin Evers, a former associate deputy U.S. attorney general.

Freshfields, which now boasts nearly 500 lawyers across its U.S. offices in New York, Washington, D.C., and Silicon Valley, has also attracted seasoned attorneys from prominent American law firms. In recent months, it has secured partners from Goodwin Procter, Cooley, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. These hires underline Freshfields’ ambitions to expand its influence in the U.S. legal market, an area historically dominated by American firms.

Source: Reuters