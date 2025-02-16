FTC Chairman Announces New Policy Limiting Engagement with American Bar Association

Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson has unveiled a new directive that prohibits FTC political appointees from engaging with the American Bar Association (ABA) in any leadership capacity, attending ABA events, or renewing their memberships. The move also includes a ban on using FTC resources to support any employee’s membership or participation in ABA activities.

According to a statement released by the FTC, this decision stems from concerns about the historical relationship between federal antitrust enforcers and the ABA. The commission highlighted the influence of the ABA’s Antitrust Law Section in fostering close ties with the private antitrust bar. However, the statement pointed to the ABA’s “leftist advocacy” and its recent political actions, including criticism of the Trump administration’s policies, as key reasons for severing this longstanding connection.

“For many years, federal antitrust enforcers and the private antitrust bar have enjoyed a cozy relationship facilitated by the Antitrust Law Section of the American Bar Association,” the statement reads. However, the FTC now believes that continuing this partnership “does not advance the interests of the United States government.”

Ferguson, in his statement, further explained that the decision aims to avoid lending any form of nonpartisan legitimacy to an organization perceived as aligned with the principles of the Democratic Party and the interests of major technology companies. The FTC’s focus, according to the statement, will now remain on fighting monopolies, promoting competition, and protecting consumers from unfair practices.

“We will focus on what is important: fighting monopolies, promoting competition and economic liberty, protecting consumers from fraud and unfairness, and helping President Trump usher in America’s Golden Age,” the statement added.

This change marks a significant departure from the FTC’s previous stance, signaling a shift in how the commission engages with external organizations like the ABA. Going forward, the FTC will no longer allocate funds or resources to facilitate employee participation in ABA events, with the new policy setting clear boundaries for its leadership and staff regarding engagement with the association.