Senator Mike Lee to Lead Antitrust Subcommittee

Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah), a longstanding critic of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), has been appointed chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy, and Consumer Rights, according to Law360. His appointment comes as part of the broader reorganization of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s subcommittees for the 119th Congress.

The announcement was made by U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), the Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, alongside Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA). Per Law360, the newly established subcommittee leadership is set to play a crucial role in shaping legislative discussions on key legal and economic matters.

Sen. Lee, who has served in the U.S. Senate since 2011, has been an influential voice on issues related to antitrust, competition and regulatory oversight. He became Utah’s senior senator in 2019 and later assumed the role of dean of Utah’s congressional delegation in 2021. His leadership of the antitrust subcommittee positions him at the forefront of debates surrounding corporate mergers, market competition, and consumer protection laws.

Durbin emphasized the significance of the Judiciary Committee’s work, noting that it has historically overseen major hearings that have influenced national policy. “The Senate Judiciary Committee is arguably the workhorse of Senate committees. The list of historic hearings held before it is long and filled with memorable testimony,” Durbin said. He further stated that the committee’s Democratic members are well-prepared to tackle pressing national issues.

According to Law360, the restructuring of the Judiciary Committee’s subcommittees reflects an effort to enhance legislative oversight and policy discussions in key areas, including antitrust regulation.

Source: Law 360