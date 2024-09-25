FTC Cracks Down on Five Companies for Misuse of Artificial Intelligence

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has taken action against five companies for allegedly using artificial intelligence (AI) in deceptive and unfair ways, according to Reuters. The cases reflect growing regulatory concerns about AI’s potential to mislead consumers and violate existing laws.

Three of the cases involve businesses that claimed to help consumers generate passive income through e-commerce storefronts. The FTC suspended the operations of these companies, which it said misled users about the potential earnings from AI-driven e-commerce solutions. Additionally, two settlements were reached with companies involved in AI-based services, including the popular legal service automation platform DoNotPay and the AI writing tool Rytr.

Per Reuters, DoNotPay faced scrutiny for falsely claiming to provide automated legal services. The company agreed to pay $193,000 and notify customers who subscribed between 2021 and 2023 about the limitations of its AI-powered legal tool. However, DoNotPay did not admit to any wrongdoing in the settlement. According to the FTC, the company misrepresented its service’s capabilities, raising concerns about the risks of consumers relying on AI-generated legal advice without full disclosure.

Rytr, an AI writing tool, also came under fire for offering a feature that allowed users to generate fake product reviews. The FTC alleged that some subscribers used Rytr’s tool to produce thousands of misleading reviews with minimal effort. Rytr agreed to stop providing this service but, like DoNotPay, did not admit to any legal violations in the settlement.

“Using AI tools to trick, mislead, or defraud people is illegal,” FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said in a statement. “The FTC’s enforcement actions make clear that there is no AI exemption from the laws on the books.”

The two cases involving DoNotPay and Rytr exposed internal disagreements within the FTC about how to regulate AI technology. While all five commissioners supported taking action against false claims regarding AI services, the two Republican commissioners expressed concerns about the Rytr case, Reuters reported. They criticized the decision to target the company, suggesting that it may have broader implications for the future regulation of AI-driven content creation tools.

The FTC’s actions highlight the growing regulatory focus on the ethical use of AI in consumer-facing industries. As AI technology becomes more pervasive, the agency appears committed to ensuring that companies adhere to existing laws, regardless of the technology’s complexity or novelty.

Source: Reuters