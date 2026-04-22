FTC Oversight Hearing: What Ferguson’s Testimony Means for AI, Pricing, and Privacy Compliance

By: Laura Riposo VanDruff & Joseph Cahill (Kelley Drye)

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This post from authors Laura Riposo VanDruff & Joseph Cahill (Kelley Drye) discusses a recent Senate Commerce Committee oversight hearing with FTC leadership, highlighting key policy tensions around enforcement scope, agency authority, and consumer protection priorities. Opening statements from Chairman Ted Cruz and Ranking Member Maria Cantwell set the tone: Cruz emphasized limiting regulatory overreach, including reforming long-term consent decrees and resisting expanded FTC authority over AI, while Cantwell focused on affordability concerns, FTC independence, and the need to restore the agency’s ability to obtain monetary relief under Section 13(b).

FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson and Commissioner Mark Meador used their testimony to underscore the agency’s current enforcement approach and institutional constraints. Ferguson framed the FTC as a law enforcement body rather than a broad economic regulator, pointing to ongoing actions in privacy, consumer protection, and healthcare antitrust, while also calling for a comprehensive federal privacy law. Meador reinforced the importance of restoring Section 13(b), arguing that the lack of monetary remedies limits the FTC’s ability to compensate harmed consumers, particularly in sensitive cases involving exploitation.

The hearing also highlighted evolving regulatory focus areas, particularly around AI and pricing practices. On AI, Ferguson stressed that the FTC will rely on existing authorities to police deception and harm, while rejecting a broader role as a general AI regulator absent congressional direction. On pricing, discussions centered on “surveillance pricing” and the use of personal data to tailor prices, with the FTC actively exploring rulemaking and policy guidance in this area alongside growing state-level legislative momentum.

Finally, the discussion addressed enforcement priorities related to “Made in USA” claims and online marketplace accountability, signaling continued scrutiny of origin labeling and third-party seller practices. The post concludes that businesses should expect a pragmatic FTC focused on existing statutory tools while broader regulatory frameworks remain unsettled, with near-term compliance attention required on pricing transparency, AI-related claims, data practices, and origin disclosures amid converging federal and state regulatory developments.

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