FTC Raises Antitrust Concerns Over Big Tech’s AI Partnerships

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has flagged potential competitive risks associated with collaborations between major technology companies and developers of generative AI tools. A staff report issued on Friday highlights specific concerns about partnerships such as Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI and the alliances between Amazon, Google, and Anthropic, according to TechCrunch.

FTC Chair Lina Khan emphasized that these relationships could harm market competition by creating barriers for startups, limiting access to critical AI tools, and exposing sensitive data. “The FTC’s report sheds light on how partnerships by big tech firms can create lock-in, deprive start-ups of key AI inputs, and reveal sensitive information that can undermine fair competition,” Khan said in a statement.

Related: No Pause for Big Tech Probes: EU Keeps Pressure on as Trump Arrives

The report zeroes in on the role of cloud service providers like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google, which collaborate with AI developers to offer essential resources. These partnerships could potentially restrict smaller companies’ access to computing power and engineering expertise, increase switching costs for businesses reliant on these platforms, and provide cloud providers with unique insights into sensitive information, per TechCrunch.

Microsoft, whose partnership with OpenAI has drawn particular scrutiny, defended the collaboration. Rima Alaily, the company’s deputy general counsel, told Bloomberg that the partnership has “enabled one of the most successful AI startups in the world and spurred a wave of unprecedented technology investment and innovation in the industry.”

While the report outlines potential risks, it also points to the broader implications of big tech’s dominance in the generative AI sector.

Source: TechCrunch