FTC Supports DOJ Plan to Require Google to Share Search Data Amid Antitrust BattleIn

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has backed a proposal from the Department of Justice (DOJ) that would require the tech giant, Google, to share certain search data with rival companies. The FTC, which serves as the nation’s primary privacy watchdog, stated on Friday that the plan includes sufficient protections to safeguard users’ personal information, according to Reuters.

The proposal is among a series of measures aimed at increasing competition in the online search market, following an August ruling that found Google unlawfully maintains a monopoly. As the landmark trial draws to a close this month, a federal judge in Washington is reviewing feedback from a broad array of stakeholders, including privacy experts, legal scholars, and technology firms, per Reuters.

The FTC noted that enhancing competition in search could push Google to improve its data handling and privacy standards. It emphasized that the DOJ’s plan includes the creation of a compliance oversight committee—an approach modeled on past privacy enforcement actions by the agency.

Google, however, has strongly opposed the DOJ’s data-sharing initiative. CEO Sundar Pichai has argued that the move would expose proprietary information and harm user privacy. Despite these objections, the FTC maintained that the safeguards embedded in the DOJ’s proposal are robust enough to prevent misuse of user data.

The Justice Department, alongside a coalition of state attorneys general, has also called for sweeping structural changes, including the potential divestiture of Google’s Chrome browser and an end to its multi-billion-dollar deals with Apple and other companies that make Google the default search engine on devices. Google has countered by asserting that its ongoing shift toward non-exclusive agreements addresses competitive concerns.

The case has implications beyond traditional search. Regulators and critics have voiced apprehension that Google could leverage its dominance to entrench itself in emerging artificial intelligence markets. According to Reuters, AI startup Anthropic, a Google partner, warned in court filings that a requirement for Google to notify the DOJ in advance of AI-related investments could chill funding opportunities for smaller AI companies.