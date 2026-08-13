Glenmark to Pay $15.3 Million to Settle Humana Antitrust Claims

Drugmaker’s U.S. unit resolves three complaints tied to sprawling generic-drug price-fixing litigation.

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Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s U.S. unit agreed to pay about $15.3 million to settle antitrust claims brought by Humana Inc. over alleged price fixing and market allocation in the generic-drug industry, according to BigGo Finance.

The settlement calls for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, to pay $15,285,369, including interest, in two installments, according to BigGo Finance, which cited a stock-exchange filing by the Indian pharmaceutical company. Glenmark said it has already accounted for the full amount in its financial statements and does not expect the payment to have a material effect on its financial position.

The agreement resolves three complaints filed by health insurer Humana as part of consolidated antitrust and consumer-protection litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, according to BigGo Finance. The wider litigation stretches back to 2016 and includes more than 35 complaints involving Glenmark’s U.S. subsidiary.

The cases allege violations of federal antitrust law tied to the pricing of generic medicines, including claims that manufacturers coordinated prices or divided markets. According to BigGo Finance, plaintiffs across the broader litigation include direct and indirect purchasers, end payers, private parties and attorneys general representing 46 states.

Related: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary Reaches $37.75 Million Settlement in US Antitrust Case

Glenmark continues to dispute the allegations. The company said the Humana settlement does not amount to an admission of liability, wrongdoing or illegal conduct, according to BigGo Finance. Glenmark said the agreement was intended to end the dispute and reduce the uncertainty associated with continued litigation.

The Humana settlement is separate from an agreement involving state attorneys general that Glenmark disclosed in May 2026. Under that accord, its U.S. subsidiary agreed to pay $29.628 million over five years, subject to court approval, according to BigGo Finance. Together, the two settlements total roughly $44.9 million.

The litigation comes as Glenmark maintains a sizable presence in the U.S. generic-drug market. As of March 2026, the company had 220 generic products authorized for U.S. distribution and another 52 applications at various stages of review by the Food and Drug Administration, according to BigGo Finance.

The settlements underscore the continuing financial and legal consequences of antitrust scrutiny across the U.S. generic-drug industry. Glenmark remains a defendant in the broader litigation and continues to contest the underlying allegations.

Source: Biggo Finance