Google Heads to Court in Major DOJ Antitrust Battle Over Ad Practices

Alphabet’s Google is set to face a significant antitrust trial next week as the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) intensifies its efforts to regulate Big Tech. The trial, which begins Monday in Alexandria, Virginia, will scrutinize the tech giant’s advertising practices, particularly how Google monetizes ads through systems that prosecutors argue harm news publishers, according to Reuters.

This case is part of a broader initiative by the Biden administration to use antitrust laws to limit the power of major technology companies. The trial follows a recent victory for the Justice Department in another case on August 5, where a judge ruled that Google had illegally monopolized online search. However, unlike the previous case, which focused on Google’s widely used search engine, this trial will delve into the company’s less visible advertising technologies that link website publishers with advertisers.

Advertising remains a cornerstone of Google’s business, contributing to over 75% of its $307.4 billion revenue last year. “Google is far and away the largest seller of advertising on earth. They touch every part of the industry, if not directly, then indirectly. Everyone has an interest in Google one way or another,” said advertising consultant and financial analyst Brian Wieser, as cited by Reuters.

The DOJ and a coalition of states will argue that Google has violated U.S. antitrust laws through its dominance in digital advertising. If they succeed, it could lead to U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema ordering the breakup of the company. Prosecutors accuse Google of securing a “privileged position as the middleman” in online advertising by tying its tools for publishers and advertisers, thereby dominating the market for ad technologies.

Related: Google Faces Wave of Antitrust Lawsuits After Recent Court Rulings

Google, however, denies these allegations. The company asserts that it is not obligated to share its technological innovations with competitors and that its products are compatible with those of other companies. Per Reuters, the DOJ contends that Google controls 91% of the ad server market, 85% of the ad network market, and more than half of the ad exchange market. In contrast, Google claims its market share is much lower—around 30%—when factoring in the growth of social media, streaming TV, and app advertising.

The trial will also shed light on the impact of advertising technology on news organizations, a sector that has been significantly affected by market consolidation. According to a study from Northwestern University cited by Reuters, one-third of U.S. newspapers have either closed or been sold since 2005. The DOJ’s antitrust chief, Jonathan Kanter, emphasized the challenges facing journalism, stating, “Journalism is under threat in large part due to consolidation in the advertising market,” at a June event hosted by the Open Markets Institute.

Key witnesses in the trial may include executives from news organizations like the Daily Mail and Gannett, which have also taken legal action against Google. On the other hand, Google plans to call small businesses and publishers to testify, arguing that a breakup would stifle innovation, increase advertising costs, and hinder the growth of small companies.

The trial is expected to closely examine Google’s internal perspective on its ad tech operations, with testimony from more than two dozen current and former employees, including YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, a former Google advertising executive. The outcome of this trial could have far-reaching implications for the future of digital advertising and the regulation of Big Tech.

Source: Reuters