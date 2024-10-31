Google Prevails in UK Trademark Dispute Over YouTube ‘Shorts’ Branding

Google has successfully defended against a trademark lawsuit filed by Shorts International, a British short film company, over its YouTube Shorts platform. The court ruled Thursday that Google’s use of “Shorts” in connection with its short-form video platform does not infringe on the established trademark of Shorts International, alleviating concerns of potential consumer confusion between the two brands.

The legal dispute began last year when Shorts International, which operates a TV channel dedicated exclusively to short films, filed a lawsuit claiming that YouTube’s use of the term “Shorts” could mislead audiences and infringe on its trademark. Google-owned YouTube launched Shorts in late 2020, featuring videos limited to a minute in length, as part of a competitive response to the growing popularity of TikTok. According to Reuters, Shorts International argued that this use of “shorts” posed a risk of brand dilution and confusion among audiences.

Google’s legal team, led by attorney Lindsay Lane, maintained throughout the case that YouTube Shorts was easily recognizable as a YouTube feature, with no likelihood of confusing it with Shorts International’s brand. As Lane argued earlier this month in court documents, the platform was “abundantly clear” in its association with YouTube, minimizing any possible overlap in brand recognition.

Judge Michael Tappin agreed with Google’s stance, issuing a written decision that dismissed Shorts International’s claims. According to Reuters, the judge determined that YouTube’s branding for Shorts does not create confusion about the platform’s origins. He further ruled that the tech giant’s use of the term “shorts” would not harm the reputation or unique characteristics of Shorts International’s trademark, effectively eliminating any legal grounds for infringement.

The outcome marks a clear win for Google, as it continues to expand its short-form video service. This ruling allows the company to retain the “Shorts” name without modifications or risk of future claims from Shorts International.

Source: Reuters