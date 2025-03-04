Google Urges DOJ to Scale Back Antitrust Breakup Plan, Citing National Security Risks

Google is urging officials in President Donald Trump’s Justice Department to reconsider their aggressive push to break up the tech giant, arguing that such measures could pose risks to U.S. national security, according to Bloomberg. The Alphabet Inc. subsidiary made its case in a meeting last week, requesting that the government take a less drastic approach as it moves forward with efforts to dismantle what a judge has ruled to be an illegal search monopoly.

Per Bloomberg, these discussions signal Google’s continued resistance to regulatory pressure, as the company has previously pushed back against similar proposals from the Biden administration. In November, the DOJ called for Google to sell its Chrome web browser and make other structural changes, including halting billions of dollars in exclusivity payments to partners like Apple Inc.

While Google has long contested these antitrust measures, the latest meeting suggests a renewed emphasis on national security concerns under the Trump administration. The case is now in the “remedy” phase, where the court has the authority to impose sweeping changes on the company’s business practices. A federal judge is expected to rule on the matter following hearings next month, with both sides set to submit their final proposals by Friday.

Peter Schottenfels, a Google spokesperson, acknowledged the company’s ongoing discussions with regulators. “We routinely meet with regulators, including with the DOJ to discuss this case,” Schottenfels said in a statement. “As we’ve publicly said, we’re concerned the current proposals would harm the American economy and national security.”

A spokesperson for the Justice Department declined to comment on the matter, according to Bloomberg.

The pushback from Google is not new, as the company has repeatedly warned that regulatory action could undermine U.S. global technology leadership. In a November blog post, Google’s chief legal officer Kent Walker described the DOJ’s proposed remedy as a “radical interventionist agenda that would harm Americans and America’s global technology leadership.”

Bloomberg reports that during last week’s meeting, Google representatives did not specify particular threats arising from the DOJ’s proposals but emphasized the company’s critical role in national security and the economy. The DOJ’s proposed remedies include forcing Google to divest Chrome, restrict its exclusivity deals, and curb its investments in artificial intelligence firms.

Google’s latest argument aligns with broader concerns from the Trump administration regarding international regulatory pressure on U.S. tech companies. Last month, the White House criticized European Union regulations, such as the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act, arguing that they unfairly target American firms. “America’s economy will not be a source of revenue for countries that have failed to cultivate economic success of their own,” the statement read.

Source: Bloomberg