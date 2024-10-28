Hong Kong Sets AI Guidelines for Finance, Eyes Tax Break for Digital Assets

Hong Kong has unveiled its inaugural policy guidelines focused on the use of artificial intelligence in finance, alongside a potential tax incentive for digital assets, in a bid to strengthen its position as a premier business hub in Asia. According to Bloomberg, the new measures aim to create a supportive yet regulated environment for AI and digital asset investment, central to Hong Kong’s strategy to draw international investors back to its markets.

On Monday, senior government officials announced a unified framework designed to enable various regulatory bodies to develop sector-specific guidelines on AI, a technology seen as critical for the future of finance and other industries. As part of this strategic push, the city has also suggested extending a tax break on digital asset ownership, including cryptocurrencies, with legislation expected by the end of the year.

“Hong Kong’s financial sector has what it takes to promote AI adoption — sizable markets and rich scenarios,” noted Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui during his keynote speech at Fintech Week, an annual industry gathering that showcases the city’s commitment to financial technology. Per Bloomberg, Hui emphasized that Hong Kong intends to address both the risks and potential of AI through a “dual-track” approach that encourages innovation while safeguarding industry standards.

In this vein, regulators across Hong Kong’s financial spectrum — from banking and securities to pensions and insurance — will issue sector-specific guidance to ensure consistent AI governance across all domains of the financial industry, Hui said. This coordinated approach is expected to foster greater clarity and confidence in AI-driven financial applications, enhancing Hong Kong’s standing as a leader in financial technology within Asia.

Hong Kong’s initiative arrives at a time when nations and industries worldwide are grappling with the disruptive power of AI. Governments are increasingly pressed to balance the benefits of AI, including operational efficiencies and customer insights, against concerns around data security and ethical use. For Hong Kong, these efforts are further complicated by the city’s strategic positioning amid an intensifying tech competition between the United States and China.

The planned tax break on digital assets forms another pillar of Hong Kong’s strategy to regain investor trust, particularly those who may have been wary of Hong Kong’s market volatility amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. As governments across Asia and beyond explore crypto regulations, the city’s proposed tax incentives could make Hong Kong a more attractive destination for digital asset holders and fintech innovators alike.

Bloomberg reported that the AI policy and proposed tax measures represent Hong Kong’s ambition to reassert its relevance on the global financial stage, as officials work to capture the attention of forward-looking investors. By embracing advancements in both AI and digital assets, Hong Kong hopes to carve out a unique competitive edge, positioning itself as the region’s nexus for financial innovation and investment.

Source: Bloomberg