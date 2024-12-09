How does hardware and software interoperability affect consumer choice, and what are the implications for consumers in terms of device and platform lock-in?

New Haven, November 2024
Federal Ruling Highlights DOJ’s Push Against Algorithmic Collusion in Antitrust Cases
Dec 9, 2024 by
Judge’s Decision on Kroger-Albertsons Merger Expected Soon
Dec 9, 2024 by
Supreme Court Urged to Resolve Legal Standoff Over Amazon and Flipkart Investigation
Dec 9, 2024 by
TikTok Seeks Emergency Block on Divestment Law Ahead of Supreme Court Review
Dec 9, 2024 by
China Launches Antitrust Probe Into Nvidia Amid Intensifying Tech Rivalry With US
Dec 9, 2024 by
Antitrust Chronicle® – Moats & Entrenchment
Nov 29, 2024 by
Assessing the Potential for Antitrust Moats and Trenches in the Generative AI Industry
Nov 29, 2024 by
Allison Holt, Sushrut Jain & Ashley Zhou
How SEP Hold-up Can Lead to Entrenchment
Nov 29, 2024 by
Jay Jurata, Elena Kamenir & Christie Boyden
The Role of Moats in Unlocking Economic Growth
Nov 29, 2024 by
Overcoming Moats and Entrenchment: Disruptive Innovation in Generative AI May Be More Successful than Regulation
Nov 29, 2024 by
Simon Chisholm & Charlie Whitehead