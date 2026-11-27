By: Digital Regulation Platform (World Bank)

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In this research piece, the World Bank’s Digital Regulation Platform covers how governments and regional organizations are moving from data governance policies and principles toward practical implementation. The authors emphasize that effective data governance requires more than legislation or strategic commitments. It depends on clear institutional responsibilities, common standards, secure data-sharing infrastructure, reliable data quality, and accountability for how information is collected, accessed, protected, and reused. These foundations are also essential to developing trustworthy and effective AI systems.

The article identifies six approaches to implementing data governance: central coordination with distributed institutional responsibilities; shared data-exchange infrastructure; regulatory guidance and compliance mechanisms; statistical stewardship of data quality and standards; sector-specific use cases; and regional coordination. Drawing on examples from Brazil, Estonia, Malaysia, Rwanda, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, and others, it demonstrates how different jurisdictions combine these approaches to improve interoperability, reduce duplication, and support more integrated public services.

A recurring finding is that successful data governance requires both central oversight and decentralized accountability. National authorities can establish common rules, technical architectures, and coordination mechanisms, while individual institutions remain responsible for the quality, security, classification, and maintenance of the data they hold. The authors also highlight the important roles of regulators and national statistics offices in providing implementation guidance, monitoring compliance, establishing quality standards, and coordinating responsibilities across data protection, competition, cybersecurity, and other regulatory bodies. Regional frameworks, including those developed by the EU, African Union, ASEAN, and Organization of American States, can further support cross-border interoperability and regulatory consistency.

Finally, the article argues that governments should prioritize practical, achievable data-sharing initiatives rather than beginning with large-scale national platforms or overly ambitious reforms. This means identifying high-value public-interest applications, mapping institutional responsibilities and legal requirements, improving source-data quality, and establishing appropriate safeguards, funding, and accountability mechanisms. Ultimately, progress should be measured not by the number of policies or databases established, but by demonstrable improvements in data quality, secure access, interoperability, inclusion, and public value…

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