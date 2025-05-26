Indonesia’s Antitrust Regulator Scrutinizes Potential Grab-GoTo Merger Amid Growing Speculation

Indonesia’s competition watchdog has launched a preliminary investigation to assess potential risks surrounding a possible merger between Southeast Asian tech giants Grab and GoTo, according to a statement from the agency’s head.

Muhammad Fanshurullah Asa, who leads the competition authority, noted that while no formal merger has been confirmed by either company, early scrutiny is warranted due to the scale of both firms and their dominant roles in the region’s digital economy. Per the statement, a more extensive review could be triggered if and when the companies formally notify the regulator of any merger activity.

Despite a lack of official confirmation from either Grab or GoTo, speculation about a potential consolidation has intensified in recent months. According to a statement from individuals familiar with the matter, both companies are believed to be working toward finalizing a deal by the end of the second quarter of this year.

Per statement from Asa, the agency is maintaining vigilance to ensure that any future merger would not harm competition or consumer choice in key sectors such as ride-hailing, digital payments, and e-commerce.

Grab and GoTo are among the most influential tech players in Southeast Asia, with expansive operations across transportation, logistics, and financial services. A potential merger between the two could significantly reshape the region’s digital landscape and trigger further regulatory scrutiny beyond Indonesia’s borders.

Source: Retail News